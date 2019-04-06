Suresh Gopi to make a comeback with Shobhana and Nazriya

Malayalam superstar Suresh Gopi will soon make a come back in the film industry. The actor turned politician who is also a Rajya Sabha MP will soon act in a Malayalam film. He will be sharing the screen space with Shobhana, who is also away from the industry for a long time.

Suresh Gopi and Shobhana will make their come back through the directorial debut film of Akhil Sathyan, the son of veteran film director Sathyan Anthikad. Nazriya, who made her return to silver screen last year with ‘Koode’, will also be a part of this upcoming movie.

Other details regarding the genre or when shoot commences are not yet known. An official announcement is expected to be made shortly.

Shobhana and Suresh Gopi have acted together in numerous hit films like ‘Manichithrathazhu’, ‘Innale’, ‘Commissioner’ and ‘Rajaputhran’. They last acted together in Jayaraj’s ‘Makalku’, released back in 2005.

Both the actors have not been very active in cinema, with Shobhana making her last appearance in the 2013 released, ‘Thira’. Suresh Gopi, on the other hand, is more into politics and is currently the candidate of BJP from Thrissur constituency for the Lok Sabha elections.