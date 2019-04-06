KeralaLatest News

“The Dagger Raised Against Devotees Will be Destroyed in this Election” Says Suresh Gopi

Apr 6, 2019, 07:44 am IST
NDA candidate at Thrissur Constituency and actor-turned M.P Suresh Gopi has said that the dagger which was raised against the devotees will be destroyed in this election. He was speaking at the NDA convention at Thrissur which was inaugurated by BJP secretary at the centre, P Muralidhar Rao.

Suresh Gopi criticised the hunting of devotees that happened(as a part of Sabarimala S.C verdict protest). He said there will be a fight raised against all the attacks that happened at the cultural festivals including Thrissur Pooram.

The convention was kicked off with a road show that had thousands participating. Muralidhar Rao, in his speech during the convention, asked if Rahul Gandhi is not criticizing CPI(M), he should make it clear who is his enemy in the election.

