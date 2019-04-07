KeralaLatest News

1000 women from Amethi coming to Wayanad for campaigning against Rahul Gandhi

Apr 7, 2019, 05:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

It is rumoured that around 1000 women from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh will be coming to Wayanad for campaigning against Rahul Gandhi and supporting NDA candidate Thushar Vellappally. The women from Amethi will explain to the people of Wayanad the real situation in Amethi, the loyal constituency of the Nehru family.

The BJP is making elaborate plans to intensify the election battle against the Congress president Rahul Gandhi will bring the women in Wayanad by next week. The women from Amethi will campaign about the actual real condition of Amethi and how the fifty years long Nehru family dominance has destroyed Amethi.

Tags

Related Articles

Pant and Pujara Creates Record, India Ends Second Day Strongly

Jan 4, 2019, 02:31 pm IST
ali-akbar

Director Ali Akbar’s Facebook Post Goes Viral For the Right Reasons

May 20, 2018, 05:33 pm IST

Top Malayalam directors in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s ‘Manoharam’

Mar 3, 2019, 08:04 pm IST
Pakistan suicide bomb blast

Pakistan suicide bomb blast targets religious meeting

Mar 15, 2018, 04:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close