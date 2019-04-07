1000 women from Amethi coming to Wayanad for campaigning against Rahul Gandhi

It is rumoured that around 1000 women from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh will be coming to Wayanad for campaigning against Rahul Gandhi and supporting NDA candidate Thushar Vellappally. The women from Amethi will explain to the people of Wayanad the real situation in Amethi, the loyal constituency of the Nehru family.

The BJP is making elaborate plans to intensify the election battle against the Congress president Rahul Gandhi will bring the women in Wayanad by next week. The women from Amethi will campaign about the actual real condition of Amethi and how the fifty years long Nehru family dominance has destroyed Amethi.