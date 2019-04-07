Many BJP activists joined CPM in Pathanamthitta. BJP workers in Koottikkal area of BJP joined CPM. DYFI block Treasurer Martin inaugurated the meeting for the workers who joined DYFI. Workers of Janapaksham party of P.C.George also joined CPM. CPM local leaders also attended the meeting where workers from other party are welcomed to CPM.
