KeralaLatest News

CPM MLA M.Swaraj criticizes media on keeping silence on M.K.Raghavan hidden camera issue

Apr 7, 2019, 04:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

CPM state committee member and MLA from Thrippunithara M.Swaraj has severely criticized the silence and double-stand of Malayalam media on Congress M.K.Raghavan issue. He in his social media handle has raised his criticism. M.K.Raghavan, the Congress MP from Kozhikode was caught red-handed by a sting operation carried out by Hindi news channel.

In the released video he agrees to receive 5 crore from a media people who acted as a company representative. He also says that for winning the election has to spend around 20 crore rupees.

Read Facebook post of M.Swaraj:

??????????,????????? ??????????? ?????????????. ….??.???????.???????????? ???????? ????????????????????? ????????…

Gepostet von M Swaraj am Samstag, 6. April 2019

 

Tags

Related Articles

Hike in LPG price, new rates to be applicable from today

Sep 1, 2017, 02:37 pm IST

Our aim is to maximise anti-BJP votes in LokSabha polls, says Sitaram Yechury

Oct 15, 2018, 10:00 pm IST

Trupti Desai Says She Will Use guerrilla tactics and try to Visit Sabarimala

Nov 17, 2018, 11:23 pm IST

Unforgettable pics of new year celebration around the world

Jan 2, 2018, 10:58 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close