CPM MLA M.Swaraj criticizes media on keeping silence on M.K.Raghavan hidden camera issue

CPM state committee member and MLA from Thrippunithara M.Swaraj has severely criticized the silence and double-stand of Malayalam media on Congress M.K.Raghavan issue. He in his social media handle has raised his criticism. M.K.Raghavan, the Congress MP from Kozhikode was caught red-handed by a sting operation carried out by Hindi news channel.

In the released video he agrees to receive 5 crore from a media people who acted as a company representative. He also says that for winning the election has to spend around 20 crore rupees.

Read Facebook post of M.Swaraj: