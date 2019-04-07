Latest NewsGulf

E-cigarettes to be allowed in UAE from mid April

Apr 7, 2019, 11:14 pm IST
Less than a minute

E-cigarettes will be legal and be allowed in UAE from mid-April. New regulations will allow the legal sale of e-cigarettes and vaping devices in the UAE for the first time.

Up until now, the sale of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) has been illegal in the UAE. However, residents readily smoke the devices in public. E-cigarettes, which are often smoked as an alternative to cigarettes, have always been banned from sale in the UAE.

Manufacturers will be allowed to sell the battery-powered products as long as they meet new standards and carry health warnings similar to traditional cigarettes. The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology confirmed the move on Sunday.

The primary reason behind the move is the growing popularity of the unregulated products as they are readily available online.

Under the new rules, manufacturers, wholesalers and retails will be free to sell the products, as long as they meet ESMA’s standards and carry health warnings.

Tags

Related Articles

ISSF Shooting World Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold medal for India

Feb 24, 2019, 04:17 pm IST

Here you can check out the most sexiest women in Asia: Most of them are Bollywood Actress

Jan 25, 2018, 11:17 pm IST

How to take care of your hair during pregnancy

Jan 20, 2019, 10:54 pm IST

U.S. Department of Labor Imposes Maximum Fines on Motion Picture Production Company for Stuntman’s death

Jan 6, 2018, 12:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close