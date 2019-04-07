E-cigarettes to be allowed in UAE from mid April

E-cigarettes will be legal and be allowed in UAE from mid-April. New regulations will allow the legal sale of e-cigarettes and vaping devices in the UAE for the first time.

Up until now, the sale of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) has been illegal in the UAE. However, residents readily smoke the devices in public. E-cigarettes, which are often smoked as an alternative to cigarettes, have always been banned from sale in the UAE.

Manufacturers will be allowed to sell the battery-powered products as long as they meet new standards and carry health warnings similar to traditional cigarettes. The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology confirmed the move on Sunday.

The primary reason behind the move is the growing popularity of the unregulated products as they are readily available online.

Under the new rules, manufacturers, wholesalers and retails will be free to sell the products, as long as they meet ESMA’s standards and carry health warnings.