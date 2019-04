Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that KIIFB( Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) is an example for how does development works are carried out in Kerala

Whenthe KIIFB was announced, it has been declared that with in five year 50,000 crore rupees infrastructure development projects will be funded by it. But now by three years, it has allowed approval to around 42,000 crore worth projects. The amount will be increased by the next two year, Chief Minister