KPCC expels 2 leaders from party

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has expelled two Congress leaders from the party for six years for contesting as rebel candidates in the Lok Sabha election. Amrith Shenoy and Shanul Haq are expelled from the party.

Amrith Shenoy is contesting as an Independent candidate from Udupi-Chickmagalur Lok Sabha seat against JDS-Congress combine nominee Pramod Madwaraj. Shanul Haq is contesting as Bahujan Samaj Party candidate against KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre in Bidar Lok Sabha constituency.