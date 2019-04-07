KeralaLatest News

PSC question about Sabarimala women entry is provocative, says former diplomat T.P.Sreenivasan

Apr 7, 2019, 07:44 pm IST
Former diplomat and intellectual T.P.Sreenivasan said that the PSC question about Sabarimala women entry is provocating. What Happened in Sabarimala in the last festival season was wrong. The women entry in Sabarimala must not be made as a historical event, he said. The aim of PSC is to test and examine knowledge. The reason behind making an issue which has no historical relevance as a question is unknown. It must have avoided, he added.

The Kerala Public Service Commission has included a question that who was the first women entered the Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court verdict, in an online examination conducted for the post of Assistant professor in Psychiatry in the Health Service Department.

