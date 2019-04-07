Ram’s ‘vanvas’ ended in 14 years, but Amethi’s will end after 15 years : Smriti Irani

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani said that people of Amethi will bid farewell to the ‘naamdar’ (dynast) on May 6. “Ram’s ‘vanvas’ (exile) ended in 14 years, but Amethi’s exile is going to end after 15 years. The people of Amethi are going to bid farewell to the ‘naamdar’ (dynast) on May 6 (polling day). The Congress cheated the people for 55 years,” Irani said while speaking to media persons on the third day of her visit to Amethi.

“Naamdars took the vote of Amethi for fruits of power, but did not think of the development here,” she said.

Irani, who had unsuccessfully contested against Gandhi in 2014 General Elections, also lashed out at the Congress leader for his recent comments on the BJP’s top leadership.

“Only those who do not have values throw muck on others,” she said, referring to his comments on veteran leader LK Advani, saying the senior leader had been unceremoniously sidelined.

Lamenting that the people of Amethi lack basic amenities even after 70 years of Independence, Irani said the main issue in the constituency was development and the people will vote for the BJP this time.