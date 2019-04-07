‘Requesting vote in the name of Lord Aiyappa is wrong’: BJP president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai’s response about Suresh Gopi issue

BJP state committee president P. S. Sreedharan Pillai has claimed that actor Suresh Gopi has not requested vote in the name of Lord Aiyappa. Requesting vote in the name of Lord Aiyappa is wrong. Suresh Gopi has not did that. But BJP will certainly make Sabarimala issue a campaigning issue. The District collector’s notice will be faced legally by the party, Pillai informed the media.

Earlier Thrissur district collector T.V.Anupama has issued a show-cause notice to actor turned politician Suresh Gopi, who is the BJP candidate from Thrissur for requesting vote in the name of Aiyappa. The chief electoral officer Teekaram Meena has responded that the Rajya Sabha MP has violated Model Code of Conduct.

But Suresh Gopi clarifies that he has not violated the model code of conduct.