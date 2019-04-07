This what Suresh Gopi says about district collector’s notice

Actor Suresh Gopi has claimed that he has not violated the ‘Model Code of Conduct’. The actor turned politician who is also the candidate of BJP from Thrissur, has said that he will give a reply to the district collector’s notice after consulting the matter with the party.

It is what kind of democracy that a devotee even cannot name the name of his deity. The people has to give a reply for this also; he said.

Suresh Gopi, in a roadshow, has asked to give him vote in the name of Aiyaappa. After this Thrissur district collector has issued a show-cause notice and asked him to give reply within 48 hours. The chief electoral officer Teekaram Meena has earlier in an all-party meeting has given strict instruction that no religious issue including Sabarimala must not be used in election campaigning.

The BJP leaders has criticized the collector’s action. BJP spokesperson Advocate. B. Gopalakrishnan has said that the collector’s action is sheer stupidity.