Graham Reid appointed as chief coach of the India men’s hockey team.

The hockey team on Monday has confirmed the appointment of Graham Ried as the chief coach of the Indian men’s hockey team.

The 54 year old Reid is likey to join the team in the national camp in Bengaluru that commenced on Monday.The team has confirmed Reid onbeahalf of the decisons taken by Sports authority of the India ( SAI) under the gudence of Sports Ministry.

There had been reports of differences over his salary but the federation has now ended all speculation. Jus like the previous coaches he too will be moving to the Banglore with his family.

Graham Reid is backed by a successful career as a player.

He also comes with strong coaching experience, having worked with the Australian and the Netherlands national teams.

“We are hopeful his experience and expertise will help the Indian team achieve desirable results leading up to and at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” HI president Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad said.

The Reid took over as Australia coach in 2014 and help them win a series of titles before a disappointing Olympic outing in 2016 leading to his resign in the association.

From current sources his first big assignment would be the Hockey Series Finals in June, one of the qualifying events for the Tokyo Olympics.