‘Model Code of Conduct: Suresh Gopi submits an explanation to the Show-cause notice

Suresh Gopi, the BJP candidate in Thrissur has submitted his explanation to the show-cause notice issued by Thrissur district collector T.V.Anupama. In the explanation, the actor- urned politician has claimed that he has not violated the ‘Model Code of Conduct’. He clariffied that in the speech he has not used words like Aiyappan, Sabarimala temple. Has not requested vote in the name god or religious symbol. Sabarimala is aname of a place he said in the explanation.

The Rajya Sabha member, Suresh Gopi has also asked time to submitt detailed reply. Fo that he asked the CD of the speech. The district collector has asked to submitt explanation befoe today 8 pm. The explanation was handovered to Cheif Electral Officer. He CEO will decide the futher actions.

The speech made by Suresh Gopi at the NDA election convention in Thrissur was become controvarsial that the collecto isued show-cause notice against him.