Sangh-Parivar intellectual T.G.Mohandas asks to remove Thrissur collector from the post

Apr 8, 2019, 03:45 pm IST
The right-wing intellectual T.G.Mohandas has asked to emove T.V.Anupama from Thrissur district collector post. The Sangh-Parivar leader who is known for controversial comments in social media has recently tweeted against Anupama. Anupama who is facing the wrath of Sangh-Parivar activists and sympathizers for issuing a show-cause notice to BJP candidate Suresh Gopi for requesting vote in the name of ‘Sabarimala Aiyappan’.

Thrissur district collector is the defacto member of Guruvayur Dewasom. So if Anupama is a Christian then the government must remove her from the post, he tweeted.

Earlier BJP leaders have severely criticised Anupama for her act. Anupama is also facing heavy cyber attack from the activists of the saffron party.

