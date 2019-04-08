Smriti Irani Takes a Sarcastic Dig at Robert Vadra’s Campaign Plan

Mr. Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, told that he will soon start his campaign “all over India” for the party. BJP leaders have responded to his announcement and Smriti Irani, in particular, had a sarcastic take at this. Smriti’s response was with a reference to his involvement in a land scam case in Rajasthan. “I would only like to say this: Robert Vadra may go wherever he wants, but the people would be well-advised to keep a close watch on their lands while he is around,” she said.

Arun Jaitley in response to the campaign announcement said: “I don’t know if this will be an asset for the campaign of Congress party or for the campaign of BJP.”

Along with land scams, Mr Vadra is also under investigation case relating to alleged money laundering. The case, being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, involves the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds.