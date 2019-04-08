State award winners  Vidhu Vincent and Nimisha Sajayan team up for ‘Stand Up’

Kerala state film award-winning women filmmaker and heroine teams up for a new film. Vidhu Vincent, who bagged two prestigious state film awards for her debutant film ‘Manhole’ will team up with Nimisha Sajayan, who recently won the Kerala State award for best actress. They will be teaming up for a movie titled ‘Stand Up’. Its first look poster was shared just a while back in social media.

In 2017, Vidhu Vincent became the first woman to win the Kerala State Film Award for the Best Director. She won the award for her debut film ‘Manhole’. At the 21st International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), the film also won two awards – the FIPRESCI Award for Best Malayalam Film and the Silver Crow Pheasant Award (Best Debutant Director) for Vidhu Vincent. Nimisha won the award for her performance in the yet-to-be-released ‘Chola’ and ‘Oru Kuprasidha Payyan’, has bagged a heroine-centric film.

Here is the first look poster of my next film.#StandUp Gepostet von Vidhu Vincent am Sonntag, 7. April 2019

From the first look poster, it is presumed that the film will be about a stand-up comedienne. It is a subject that is new to the Malayali audience as stand up shows are not yet popular here. Silicon Media is producing the movie. Other details regarding the supporting cast, crew and when shoot starts is expected to announced shortly.