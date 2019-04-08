Latest NewsIndia

This is What BJP’s Election Manifesto Says About Sabarimala

Apr 8, 2019, 12:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP has released the election manifesto ‘sankalp patra’ for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. PM Modi, chief Amit Shah, and other top leaders are present at the launch. The issue of Sabarimala young women entry, eagerly watched by Malayalis have also found a way into the manifesto.

“We will undertake every effort to ensure that the subject of faith, tradition and worship rituals related to Sabarimala are presented in a comprehensive manner before the Honourable Supreme Court. We will endeavour to secure constitutional protection on issues related to faith and belief” says the manifesto.

Tags

Related Articles

INDRANI MUKERJEA SPEAKS OUT; BREAKING NEWS

Apr 11, 2018, 01:59 pm IST
saamy 2

Vikram’s Saamy 2 Trailer is Out and You Cannot Afford to Miss this. Watch Trailer Here

Jun 3, 2018, 01:27 pm IST

J&K : One killed, several injured in terrorist attack

Oct 14, 2017, 06:29 pm IST

Pulwama Attack : India will deal with terrorism unitedly, says Manmohan Singh

Feb 15, 2019, 04:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close