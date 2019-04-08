This is What BJP’s Election Manifesto Says About Sabarimala

BJP has released the election manifesto ‘sankalp patra’ for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. PM Modi, chief Amit Shah, and other top leaders are present at the launch. The issue of Sabarimala young women entry, eagerly watched by Malayalis have also found a way into the manifesto.

“We will undertake every effort to ensure that the subject of faith, tradition and worship rituals related to Sabarimala are presented in a comprehensive manner before the Honourable Supreme Court. We will endeavour to secure constitutional protection on issues related to faith and belief” says the manifesto.