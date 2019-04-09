BJP MLA Killed in Maoist Attack

A convoy of BJP leaders was attacked by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on Tuesday evening. The convoy also included Dantewada BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi, who died in the attack.

Five policemen have also been killed in the Naxal attack. MLA Bheema Mandavi was travelling in the last vehicle of the convoy which was hit by an IED blast.

The IED blast was followed by a round of firing by the Naxals.

“BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi killed in naxal attack in Dantewada,” confirmed P Sundar Raj, DIG anti-Naxal operations.