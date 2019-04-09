Latest NewsIndia

BJP MLA Killed in Maoist Attack

Apr 9, 2019, 06:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

A convoy of BJP leaders was attacked by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on Tuesday evening. The convoy also included Dantewada BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi, who died in the attack.

Five policemen have also been killed in the Naxal attack. MLA Bheema Mandavi was travelling in the last vehicle of the convoy which was hit by an IED blast.

The IED blast was followed by a round of firing by the Naxals.

“BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi killed in naxal attack in Dantewada,” confirmed P Sundar Raj, DIG anti-Naxal operations.

Tags

Related Articles

Sushma Swaraj

Women’s Day survey : Sushma Swaraj becomes most influential political leader

Mar 8, 2018, 11:07 pm IST

One killed and several others injured as a shed of under construction collapsed

Jul 22, 2018, 03:33 pm IST

Bad sleep may increase Alzheimer’s risk

Jan 29, 2019, 04:01 pm IST

President appoints Commission to probe corruption

Jan 17, 2019, 11:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close