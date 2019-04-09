Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin makes her Tamil debut with Ajith’ Kumar’s film

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin will be making her south-Indian film world entry through Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s new film. She will share screen space with Ajith Kumar in his yet to release film ‘Nerkond Paarvai’. ‘Nerkond Paarvai’, directed by H.Vinod is the remake of critically acclaimed Bollywood film ‘Pink’ starring Amitabh Bachan. The film is produced by Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, husband of late actress Sridevi . Vidya Balan is also making her Tamil debut by playing the role of Ajith’s wife.

Kalki has a special appearance in the film. She will be seen in an energetic rap number, which comes at a crucial part in the movie. The song also featuring Ajith and Shraddha Srinath was shot last month in Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad.

‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ has Ajith reprising Amitabh Bachchan’s role from the original. Shraddha Srinath will be essaying the role played by Taapsee Pannu. Vidya Balan and Kalki’s roles are new additions to the script. The cast also includes Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Rangaraj Pandey, Arjun Chidambaram, Adhik Ravichandran, Aswin Rao and Sujith Shankar. Nirav Shah has cranked the camera and Yuvan Shankar Raja handles the music department.

‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on August 10.