 Subramanian Swamy wins his 47-year old longest legal battle against illegal termination from IIT-Delhi 

The BJP leader and former professor of IIT after 47 years of this legal battle against the institution has now found victory and got his salary dues with 8 percent interest.

The case is now considered as the longest service case in the history of India.

Swamy who was engaged as a Professor in the Economics department was terminated from IIT in 1972 without any prior warning or notice due to the strong hostility with the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Indira was getting agitated over Swami’s limelight articles which publicly supported the market economy of then time and criticizing her economic policies which were starkly biased and dictated by the Soviets. He Left incarnates also had a red face against Swamy, simply for his ideologies.

The court after hearing the case for many years, the judgment was ordered under the notice of Additional District judge Vineeta Goyal to provide 8% interest of salary dues to Subramanian Swamy who was thrown out from the institution without any proper reason.

According to Swamy’s lawyers, he would be getting an amount of 40 lakhs or more from IIT -Delhi which constitutes his salary dues from 1972 to 1991.

“After 47 years the IIT Delhi lost to me In The Saket Court and has to pay my back salary at annual 8% interest compounded. Earlier they had to restore me to my Professorship of Economics. which I resigned after a day. Let this be an example to all perverts in the academic world” Swamy expressed his perspectives on his official Twitter account

Despite being a Genuine service case, the doldrums in the case lead Swamy to wait over 47 years which made the case now consider as the longest service case in the history of India.