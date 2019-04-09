T.G Mohandas Questions the Silence of Senior Media Workers on this Issue

BJP Intellectual Cell head T.G Mohandas had come under some criticism for his comments on the issue of T.V Anupama continuing as the district collector of Thrissur.

“Thrissur district collector is the defacto member of Guruvayur Dewasom. So if Anupama is a Christian then the government must remove her from the post”, he tweeted.

Mohandas, known for his in-depth knowledge of history and witty arguments has now made a few other tweets too and in one of those tweets, he questioned the silence of senior media journalists.

“A good share of workers in Malayalam Media has stooped to a low where if I say Hindus should rule Hindu temples, it is being mocked as an instance of communalism. Senior media workers are keeping silence on this issue” he said. Check out his Tweet.