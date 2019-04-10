Actress Swara Bhaskar Seeks Vote for CPI Candidate Kanhaiya Kumar

Actress Swara Bhaskar spent her birthday flying to Patna on Tuesday to lend her support to Kanhaiya Kumar, the CPI candidate contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Begusarai. She said that wanted to be by Kumar’s side when he files his nomination papers for the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat.

“It is a rather unusual way of spending one’s birthday. But Kanhaiya is a friend and I think he is fighting an important battle on behalf of us all. If he wins, it will be a victory for Indian democracy” she said.

“I’ve never been part of a political campaign before so I literally have no idea what to expect. “Kanhaiya raises issues that concern all Indians — issues like the threat to the Constitutional values and to the Constitution of India, unemployment, the rise of mob violence, the need for social justice and the need to focus on issues that will better the lives of all Indians. I think as responsible and patriotic Indians we should all feel aligned to this ideology/or thought process,” she added.

Earlier Swara had called Kanhaiya a principled politician and an admirable orator.