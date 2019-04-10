Latest NewsPolitics

Amethi was my father’s ‘karmabhoomi’, it is sacred land for us: Priyanka Gandhi

Apr 10, 2019, 03:47 pm IST
On a day her brother Congress president Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said the constituency was her father’s “karmabhoomi” and its land was sacred for her family.

Gandhi filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from this constituency with his entire family looking on.

His mother Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and brother-in-law Robert Vadra were with him in the Collectorate when he filed his papers.

“Some relationships are from the heart. Today, the whole family was present for my brother’s nomination. This was my father’s ‘karmabhoomi’, it is sacred land for us,” said Priyanka Gandhi, who is Congress’ general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh East.

