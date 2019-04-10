CPI(M) Leader Held For Stealing Mobile Phone

Kollam: A CPI(M) leader has been held for stealing a mobile phone from the police station. It was CPI(M) local committee member Kiran Kumar(38) who was arrested for this crime at a place you would least expect crime to take place. He is a member of Thrikkadavoor east local committee. He stole the mobile handset of an officer at Anjalummood police station.

Kiran had reached police station to talk about the bail of another CPI(M) worker Binu Bose, who was held for allegedly spoiling the election posters. While he was at the station, Kiran found enough time to steal the handset of SP Shanavas and he later handed over the mobile to his friend Ranjith.

But then the visuals of Kiran stealing the phone was caught in CCTV camera and he was caught red handed. Later, the phone was recovered from the residence of Ranjith.