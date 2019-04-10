Latest Newscelebrities

Director Arun Gopi Reveals the Weakness of Pranav Mohanlal

Apr 10, 2019, 11:31 am IST
Pranav Mohanlal, son of Mohanlal has not had the kind of success in film that you would expect him to have. His initial two films did not make a huge impact at Box Office although Pranav impressed with his action skills. His last movie, Irupathiyonnam Nootand was directed by Arun Gopi and he has made some interesting revelations about Pranav Mohanlal.

“English is Pranav’s comfortable language. He doesn’t know the soul of the Malayalam language. If I could point out any weakness of Pranav, this would be it. He will soon recover from this problem. After that, you will what his potential is. Time will prove it” said Arun Gopi.

The director also said that personally he is a big admirer of Pranav and there is plenty to learn from him.

