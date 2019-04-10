Latest NewsPolitics

Election Commission bans screening of PM Narendra Modi’s biopic

Apr 10, 2019, 02:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

Election Commission on Wednesday banned the screening of PM Narendra Modi’s biopic. titled PM narendra Modi, it has Vivek Oberoi in the lead role. The film invited controversies from various political parties as it was scheduled to be released on April 11 ahead of election.

Tags

Related Articles

Google Duo found Working on Android Smartphones Without the App

Jan 13, 2018, 05:40 pm IST

Protest Intensifies, Police Gives this Warning through Megaphone

Dec 23, 2018, 10:27 am IST

India champions in Intercontinental Cup Football

Jun 10, 2018, 10:16 pm IST

Breaking News: Attack in Kashmir

Dec 9, 2017, 11:34 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close