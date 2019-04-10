Election Commission bans screening of PM Narendra Modi’s biopic

Election Commission on Wednesday banned the screening of PM Narendra Modi’s biopic. titled PM narendra Modi, it has Vivek Oberoi in the lead role. The film invited controversies from various political parties as it was scheduled to be released on April 11 ahead of election.
