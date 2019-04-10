I-T Dept Wants Legal Action Against Karnataka C.M. Here is the Reason

According to sources, the income tax department has sought action from Chief Electoral Officer against Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and a host of his cabinet colleagues for allegedly intimidating tax officers and obstructing them from discharging duties.

The four-page complaint, dated March 30, alleges that “Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, as well as other ministers and prominent leaders of the ruling coalition, posed a threat to Income Tax officials by protesting at its Bengaluru headquarters against raids undertaken on contractors and other tax offenders”

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar has forwarded the complaint, filed by Director General of Investigation (Income Tax) BR Balakrishnan, to State Director General and Inspector General of Police Neelamani Raju for “appropriate action”.

Mr Kumaraswamy has claimed that he is being targeted by the Income Tax department as well as the Election Commission, with investigators regularly waylaying his vehicle to conduct searches.