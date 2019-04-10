Latest NewsIndia

India to buy 464 T-90MS Main Battle tanks for Army

Apr 10, 2019, 02:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

Indian Army will soon have the T-90MS Main Battle Tank in its arsenal after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) gave the go-ahead for procuring 464 more tanks for almost Rs 13,448 crore ($1.93 billion). The T-90MS is the latest version of the tank with the Russian Army and the Indian Army’s armoured regiments already have the T-90S.

Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) told news agency TASS that it will continue to help its Indian partners in producing T-90MS which have been rechristened Bhishma by the Indian Army. “Russia is prepared for prolonging the license and building up the production of T-90 tanks in India in connection with the Indian government’s decision to purchase more tanks for its armed forces,” the FSMTC told TASS .

Tags

Related Articles

Honor Note 10 Poster is Quite Revealing. You Can Pre-Order it Now

Jul 29, 2018, 03:49 pm IST

Moral policing attack on a family; 3 persons arrested including a government employee.

Dec 11, 2018, 03:23 pm IST
Daily-Horoscope

Your Daily Horoscope For December 8, 2018

Dec 8, 2018, 09:40 am IST

Employment Guarantee scheme : Modi Govt sanctions Rs 1511 crore to Kerala

Apr 9, 2019, 11:06 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close