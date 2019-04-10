India to buy 464 T-90MS Main Battle tanks for Army

Indian Army will soon have the T-90MS Main Battle Tank in its arsenal after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) gave the go-ahead for procuring 464 more tanks for almost Rs 13,448 crore ($1.93 billion). The T-90MS is the latest version of the tank with the Russian Army and the Indian Army’s armoured regiments already have the T-90S.

Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) told news agency TASS that it will continue to help its Indian partners in producing T-90MS which have been rechristened Bhishma by the Indian Army. “Russia is prepared for prolonging the license and building up the production of T-90 tanks in India in connection with the Indian government’s decision to purchase more tanks for its armed forces,” the FSMTC told TASS .