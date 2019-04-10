“K.M Mani Was Someone Who Never Uttered these Lies”, Check Out T.G Mohandas’ Tweet

KM Mani, 86, one of modern Kerala’s biggest political figure passed away on Tuesday. He had been unwell since January and was undergoing treatment for a chronic pulmonary ailment in a Kochi hospital, breathed his last at 4.57pm. Mani holds the unique record of being an MLA for a record 54 years and undefeated from a single constituency – Pala – 13 times. Condolences have been pouring from all corners and BJP intellectual cell head TG Mohandas too joined.

“K.M Mani was someone who never uttered lies like Hindu terrorism, BJP’s Fascism, Modi a muslim hater etc. He was truthful” wrote TG on Twitter. Check out the actual tweet.

In another Tweet, TG said he never had the opportutnity to see Mani in real or talk to him. He added that he liked Mani.