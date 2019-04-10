KeralaLatest News

“K.M Mani Was Someone Who Never Uttered these Lies”, Check Out T.G Mohandas’ Tweet

Apr 10, 2019, 07:02 am IST
Less than a minute

KM Mani, 86, one of modern Kerala’s biggest political figure passed away on Tuesday. He had been unwell since January and was undergoing treatment for a chronic pulmonary ailment in a Kochi hospital, breathed his last at 4.57pm. Mani holds the unique record of being an MLA for a record 54 years and undefeated from a single constituency – Pala – 13 times. Condolences have been pouring from all corners and BJP intellectual cell head TG Mohandas too joined.

“K.M Mani was someone who never uttered lies like Hindu terrorism, BJP’s Fascism, Modi a muslim hater etc. He was truthful” wrote TG on Twitter. Check out the actual tweet.

In another Tweet, TG said he never had the opportutnity to see Mani in real or talk to him. He added that he liked Mani.

Tags

Related Articles

farmer protest

Farmers launched massive 10-day nationwide protest against the Modi government

Jun 1, 2018, 10:22 am IST

Status animal causes harm to visitor, reported negligence

Nov 16, 2017, 04:45 pm IST

Actor and film producer Kumar Gaurav accused of sexually abusing  a Dalit woman for over 2 years

Mar 29, 2019, 04:00 pm IST

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0: Parents should not expect children to fulfil their unfulfilled dreams, says PM Modi

Jan 29, 2019, 02:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close