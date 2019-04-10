K Surendran’s Family Joins Him in his Campaign

Pathanamthitta: NDA candidate at Pathanamthitta, K Surendran, is a serious force to reckon with after his involvement in the fight for protecting Sabarimala’s customs.

Surendran’s campaign has been progressing in full swing in his constituency and his wife Sheeba and daughter Gayathri too joined his campaign. It was on the inauguration of his tour at Aranmula constituency that he was accompanied by his family. Workers greeted Surendran showering flowers and vociferating slogans.

As Surendran proceeded to other areas from Aranmula, his wife and daughter too got into the open Jeep and was a part of the campaign throughout. On places where they were receieved, all three of them were seen seeking votes.