Karnataka CM thinks this is the Reason For the Glow on P.M Modi’s Face

Apr 10, 2019, 09:01 am IST
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday made a bizzare explanation for the glow on P.M Modi’s face. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi glows because he “applies wax and make-up and that is why the people, cameras and media love him.

“PM Modi when he wakes up before coming to people or in front of the camera, he applies wax and make up and then stands in front of the camera. The shine is seen on the face. Look at our faces, in the morning we shower and leave and it is only the next morning that we shower again. Our faces don’t look good on camera. Our media friends also don’t like showing our faces, they only say Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi” he said.

The chief minister further asked what had Modi done for Karnataka or Kannadigas. “Deve Gowda was prime minister for 10 months. Wasn’t there peace at that time? Where were the terrorists then? But Modi portrays as if he is the only one who has tackled the issue of terrorism,” he added.

