LGBT Activist Wants to Wipe Out Islamophobia, Joins Congress

Its election time and the news of people joining parties are drawing more eyeballs than ever. In one such move, LGBT activist Harish Iyer on Tuesday announced he is joining the Congress party. Harish said in a series of tweets that he knows politics is a “dirty game”, however, queer people need to get into politics otherwise straight men will always be taking all our life decisions.

“I have officially joined the Congress and look forward to working with the Mumbai Congress team in weeding out homophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia and the politics of hate,” he wrote on Twitter.

“So, sometimes we cannot afford sitting on the fence. Sometimes, you need to take a plunge into things with people who are working against the intent of equality and stand against the very fabric of secularism that our nation is blessed with. We need to strive to protect it” he added.

“I know politics is seen as a dirty game. I know there are enough people who give it a bad name. But Queer people need to get into politics. Because otherwise, we will always have (seemingly) straight and cis gendered men taking all our life decisions.” said Harish.