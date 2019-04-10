Mehbooba Mufti Blocks Gautam Gambhir on Twitter. Here is How Gambhir Responded

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir who recently joined BJP ran into a heated Twitter war.

Gambhir, who joined BJP last month, had a go at the PDP leader after she claimed that scrapping Article 370 will mean India’s Constitution will no longer be applicable in the state and that if Indians do not understand it, they will “disappear” and their “story will be over”. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which Gambhir joined in March, has promised to scrap the article in its election manifesto.

On Tuesday, Gambhir responded: “India is not a stain like you which can be wiped out.” Mufti replied: “Hope your political innings in the BJP is not as abysmal as your cricket career!”

Mufti soon blocked Gambhir on Twitter.

Both Mufti and Gambhir had a go at each other on their own Twitter pages.

“Cricketers should stick to playing cricket. Why wade into politics especially when it comes to issues like Kashmir? They have no knowledge about it. Take your aggression to the field, and once you’re done, hang your boots with grace. Disgraceful,” Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

The former cricketer expressed his gratitude in the most sarcastic terms. “Ma’am, happy to be blocked by a callous individual. By the way, at the time of writing this tweet there are 1,365,386,456 Indians. How will you block them?” he tweeted.