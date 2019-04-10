No Active Involvement in Campaign For Shashi Tharoo, KPCC Sends a Strong Warning to District Leaders

KPCC has issued a strong warning to Congress workers at Thiruvananthapuram district that they will have to face dire consequences if Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor loses in the upcoming Loksabha elections. It has been reported that the campaign of Shashi Tharoor has been progressing very slowly and that despite this being a constituency that attracts national level attention, there isn’t enough enthusiasm from the workers.

Squads have not reached in many places of the constituency. Complaints like lack of coordination in vehicle tour, incomplete notice distribution etc have been there for quite some time. There are reports that KPCC leaders gave an ultimatum to workers that if Tharoor loses, workers might lose their position in the party. Shashi Tharoor though so far has not raised any complaint publicly.

Earlier, DCC General Secretary, Satheesh from Thampanoor, has said that there is not enough cooperation from people in Shashi Tharoor’s campaign for the upcoming Loksabha elections. He wrote on Facebook that a few people are running away from election campaign and that a complaint will be given against such people.

Many of the surveys that came out about the possible result of Thiruvananthapuram constituency predicted that Kummanam Rajesekharan will lead the constituency. Right from the beginning, there were voices heard from different corners that there are not enough congress workers actively participating in Tharoor’s campaign.