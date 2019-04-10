Latest NewsIndia

“NYAY is a powerful idea, amazing resonance in the field” : Rahul Gandhi

Apr 10, 2019, 08:03 am IST
Less than a minute

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said his party’s proposed minimum income scheme ‘NYAY’ has an “absolutely amazing” resonance in the field and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “can’t stop talking about it”.

The Congress has promised to deposit Rs 72,000 annually into the bank accounts of 20 per cent of the poorest people across the country if it comes to power.

“NYAY is such a powerful idea. Absolutely amazing resonance in the field. Even PM (Past Master) can’t stop talking about it,” Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress’ battle cry for the Lok Sabha polls is ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’ and its campaign is centred around the theme of ‘justice’.

Tags

Related Articles

UAE lifts ban on import of fruits and vegetables from Jordan

Jul 27, 2017, 08:07 pm IST

June 12 will be witness for historic meet between Trump and Kim Jong

May 10, 2018, 10:43 pm IST
Kashmir

Army to use this old ‘strategy’ in Kashmir to stop youths from joining militant groups

May 18, 2017, 04:07 pm IST

BJP to Move Privilege Motion Against Rahul Gandhi

Jul 20, 2018, 04:18 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close