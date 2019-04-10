PC George likely to associate with NDA alliance

The speculation has gained more strength that the Janapaksham Party incarnate PC George inclining towards BJP led NDA camp.

PC George had been holding a conversation with the NDA leaders regarding the same from recent times.

PC George had earlier worked with the BJP in Sabarimala issue. He had made an indication in this, and regarded a dislike of the Janapaksham severing ties with the CPM in local bodies in Poonjar Assembly Constituency over the Sabarimala issue.

PC who accompanied Rajagopal in the assembly wearing a black outfit had created much buzz in the political platforms also.

Reports have confirmed that The announcement of PC George’s likely to join NDA will be made in Pathanamthitta at 4 pm. t is also asserted that BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai will meet PC George to welcome him