KeralaLatest News

PC George likely to associate with NDA alliance

Apr 10, 2019, 02:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The speculation has gained more strength that the Janapaksham Party incarnate PC George inclining towards BJP led NDA camp.

PC George had been holding a conversation with the NDA leaders regarding the same from recent times.

PC George had earlier worked with the BJP in Sabarimala issue. He had made an indication in this, and regarded a dislike of the Janapaksham severing ties with the CPM in local bodies in Poonjar Assembly Constituency over the Sabarimala issue.

PC who accompanied Rajagopal in the assembly wearing a black outfit had created much buzz in the political platforms also.

Reports have confirmed that The announcement of PC George’s likely to join NDA will be made in Pathanamthitta at 4 pm. t is also asserted that BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai will meet PC George to welcome him

Tags

Related Articles

Abdul Rasheed Ansari Feels UP C.M Yogi Adithyanath Was Right About his ‘Virus’ Comment on Muslim League

Apr 9, 2019, 07:13 am IST

Arvind Kejriwal lays foundation stone for 11,000 new classrooms

Jan 29, 2019, 06:12 am IST

Stunningly beautiful Malayalam actresses without makeup! See pics

Feb 3, 2018, 07:51 pm IST
Airline job

Indian Airline offers golden opportunities

May 27, 2017, 02:22 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close