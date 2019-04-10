Shiv Sena hails BJP’s Manifesto and grades “200 out of 100 marks”

The BJP ally Shiv Sena hailed the Manifesto put forward by the Bharatiya Janatha Party and even graded it 200 out of 100 marks. The remark was made on behalf of the decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution which ropes in a special status to the Jammu and Kashmir.

The ally has expressed their profound conviction in the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya and asserted that the countrie’s integrity cannot be compromised and it is the chance to construct the Ram temple as early as possible.

“The BJP’s ”Sankalp Patra” is one that encapsulates the feelings of the nation. Even the Shiv Sena’s demands have been included in it. We, therefore, give the manifesto 200 out of 100 marks,” the higher Sena representative asserted.

They criticized the National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti who have warned that the scraping of Article 370 would lead freedom for Jammu and Kashmir from India.