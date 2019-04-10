Unemployed Kanhaiya Kumar owns assets worth 6 lakhs

The CPI candidate contesting from Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, Kanhaiya Kumar has declared that he assets worth 6 lakhs. Kanhaiya Kumar, the former JNU students’ union president, who is contesting against BJP leader and union minister Giriraj Singh, in his affidavit submitted along with the nomination form has declared this.

Kanhaiya Kumar describes himself as an unemployed man. He earns his living by doing some freelance writing and as a guest lecturer in the universities. Hos major source of income is his book “Bihar to Tihar.” The affidavit claimed that he had 24,000 in hand in the form of cash and the total savings in his bank accounts to 3,57,848. He has an immovable asset that is his ancestral property. He has a house in Bihar’s Begusarai that is valued at 2 lakh. The family owns no agricultural land. His father is a farmer and his mother is an Anganwadi worker.

The affidavit he filed for his nomination from Bihar’s Begusarai, also lists five cases. The main among this is the sedition case against him. In February 2016, Kanhaiya Kumar has arrested along with Umar Khalid an Anirban Bhattacharya on the charges of sedition. The students were held against the alleged anti-national slogans at an event of the Parliament attacker, Afzal Guru.

Kumar has been maintaining that he was innocent since although he was present at the spot neither he was the organizer of the gathering nor did he shout any such slogans.