VIRAL; The picture of MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi sleeping on airport floor goes viral

Dhoni is claimed as the most humble human being in the Cricket World. With fan following across the cricket universe and the respect he receives are known to everyone.

Now a picture of him and his wife Sakshi is now getting viral on the Internet, where both of them are seen sleeping on the floor of the airport.

It’s a known fact that Dhoni loves to sleep, and doesn’t miss an opportunity to rest his boy no matter what where he is. There are many pictures of Dhoni in which he is shown as sleeping in the ground whenever he gets enough time between the matches.

“After getting used to IPL timing this is what happens if u have a morning flight,” Dhoni captioned the picture that he shared on his Instagram account.