‘Will extend Cochin Metro up to Thrissur’; promises BJP candidate Suresh Gopi

The BJP candidate contesting from Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency Suresh Gopi has promised that if he becomes elected will extend the Cochin metro to Thrissur. The actor turned politician in his Facebook page made this promise.
??????? ??????????? ?????. ????? ??????????? ?????? ??????? ???????????????? ?????????? ?????? ??????????????. ?????-???????? ????????????????? ?????????? ?????? ???????? ?????????? ??????????????????????.
Gepostet von Suresh Gopi am Dienstag, 9. April 2019
