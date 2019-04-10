KeralaLatest News

‘Will extend Cochin Metro up to Thrissur’; promises BJP candidate Suresh Gopi

Apr 10, 2019, 08:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

The BJP candidate contesting from Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency Suresh Gopi has promised that if he becomes elected will extend the Cochin metro to Thrissur. The actor turned politician in his Facebook page made this promise.

??????? ??????????? ?????. ????? ??????????? ?????? ??????? ???????????????? ?????????? ?????? ??????????????. ?????-???????? ????????????????? ?????????? ?????? ???????? ?????????? ??????????????????????.

Gepostet von Suresh Gopi am Dienstag, 9. April 2019

Tags

Related Articles

Mobile123

Bharti Airtel launches new prepaid recharge pack to extends account validity

Dec 3, 2018, 04:23 pm IST

Pradyuman murder case: Haryana CM Manohar Khattar orders CBI probe

Sep 15, 2017, 06:23 pm IST

The student bodies’ elections will be held in universities and colleges

Mar 28, 2018, 07:43 am IST

This is what Anushka Sharma’s hairstylist says about Anushka as a bride

Dec 14, 2017, 11:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close