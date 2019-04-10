KeralaLatest News

Writer Kalpetta Narayanan criticizes CPM for branding it’s criticizers as ‘Sanghi’

Apr 10, 2019, 06:40 pm IST
Renowned Malayalam poet and literary critic Kalpetta Narayanan has criticized CPM for branding it’s criticizers as ‘Sanghi’s. He on his Facebook page raised this criticism. Earlier he has in a meeting at Thrissur criticised CPM and the party sympathisers has called him ‘Sanghi’. He was giving a reply to that.

??????????? ?????????? ??????????? ??????????????????????? ??????? ???????????? ????.????????????????????? ?????? ?…

Gepostet von Kalpetta Narayanan am Dienstag, 9. April 2019

