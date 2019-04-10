Writer Kalpetta Narayanan criticizes CPM for branding it’s criticizers as ‘Sanghi’

Renowned Malayalam poet and literary critic Kalpetta Narayanan has criticized CPM for branding it’s criticizers as ‘Sanghi’s. He on his Facebook page raised this criticism. Earlier he has in a meeting at Thrissur criticised CPM and the party sympathisers has called him ‘Sanghi’. He was giving a reply to that.
Read Full Facebook Post:
??????????? ?????????? ??????????? ??????????????????????? ??????? ???????????? ????.????????????????????? ?????? ?…
Gepostet von Kalpetta Narayanan am Dienstag, 9. April 2019
Post Your Comments