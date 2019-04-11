Latest NewsInternational

Benjamin Netanyahu set for the fifth term as Israeli Prime Minister

Apr 11, 2019, 12:19 am IST
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz addresses his supporters after Israeli general elections polls closed, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Tel Aviv. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to secure a record fifth term as a Prime Minister after almost complete results from Israel’s election suggest a new right-wing coalition.

With more than 97% of the vote counted, a bloc led by Netanyahu’s Likud party would secure 65 seats in the 120-strong Knesset. A centre-left bloc led by Gantz’s Blue and White party, supported by the Arab parties, would only muster 55 seats.

The Likud party with the help of other right-wing parties are likely to muster enough support to get a majority in the 120-seat parliament.

