Five-time BJP MP resigns from party

In a big setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party’s MP from Ranchi Lok Sabha seat Ramtahal Chaudhary resigned on the eve of the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Chaudhary took this step after he was denied a ticket to contest for a sixth time from the constituency. BJP had announced Jharkhand Khadi Gramodyog Board Chairman Sanjay Seth as its candidate from Ranchi parliamentary seat.

Chaudhary told a news conference that he would contest as an Independent candidate from the Ranchi Lok Sabha seat.