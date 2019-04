In Indian Premiere Lague cricket, Rajasthan Royals have set a victory target of 152 runs for Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur on Thursday. Earlier, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first.

While Chennai tops the points table with 10 points, Rajasthan is at the 7th position with two points.

Out of six matches played so far, Chennai won five and lost one. Rajasthan played five – lost four and won one.