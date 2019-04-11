Smriti Irani starts with “Puja” ahead of filing nomination from Amethi

The Union Minister and the profound BJP Leader Smriti Irani has performed “Puja” ahead of filing her nomination from the Lok Sabha seat in the Amethi. She is contesting against Congress president Rahul Gandhi from the same constituency. Her husband Zubin Irani was also present in the ” Puja “.

The sources have also confirmed that Yogi Adityanath will be visiting the Amethi later joining with Smrithi for the campaign.

Rahul Gandhi, who was the three-time Member of the Parliament from Amethi, had filed his nomination papers yesterday accompanied by his mother and sister. Priyanka’s husband Robert Vadra and their two sons were also present.

The polling will be held in Amethi on May 6 during the fifth Phase of the general elections. In the 2014 general elections, Rahul Gandhi had defeated Smriti Irani by a margin of around one lakh votes.