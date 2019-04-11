“The Lion King” official trailer released

Disney has released the first full-length trailer for the upcoming live-action film ” The Lion King”. The film is expected to bash the box office records with an all-star cast.
Scar, the villain voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor, narrates the powerful trailer. The film is set to premiere on July 19 – 25 years after the original film was released.
WATCH TRAILER
The trailer shows Simba grow from a lonely cub to the ruler of the animal kingdom, while he makes friends with a cast of characters along the way. Donald Glover plays Simba, Billy Eichner plays Timon, Seth Rogen plays Pumbaa and Beyonce plays Nala.
THE CAST
Post Your Comments