NEWS

“The Lion King” official trailer released

Apr 11, 2019, 07:19 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Disney has released the first full-length trailer for the upcoming live-action film ” The Lion King”. The film is expected to bash the box office records with an all-star cast.

Scar, the villain voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor, narrates the powerful trailer. The film is set to premiere on July 19 – 25 years after the original film was released.

WATCH TRAILER

 

The trailer shows Simba grow from a lonely cub to the ruler of the animal kingdom, while he makes friends with a cast of characters along the way. Donald Glover plays Simba, Billy Eichner plays Timon, Seth Rogen plays Pumbaa and Beyonce plays Nala.

THE CAST

Tags

Related Articles

Most Scariest Swimming Pools In The World : See Pics

Aug 5, 2018, 11:17 pm IST

Every couple must discuss these things before getting married

May 31, 2018, 11:42 pm IST

Sharjah hoists Guinness World Record-breaking flag

Nov 5, 2017, 04:50 pm IST
embassy

Opening of Embassy lead to the deaths of 52

May 15, 2018, 01:55 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close