Action choreographer Peter Hein reveals the specialty of Mammootty

The much-hyped film of Malayalam actor Mammootty ‘Madhura Raja’ , will be released today. The film directed by Vysakh, after the massive victory of ‘Puli Murugan’ has given a massive expectation to Mammootty fans.

A pre-launch of the film was held at Kochi. While speaking at the event, Peter Hein, the action choreographer of the film, was all praise of Mammootty for his dedication and the efforts he put in for the movie.

According to Peter, Mammootty is willing to go to any extent to satisfy his fans. He also apologized to the star for making him do such heavy stunts. The trailer had glimpses of some riveting action sequences.

Peter Hein last worked with director Vysakh in ‘Pulimurugan’, for which he won the maiden National award for stunt choreography. ‘Madhura Raja’ has almost the same of technicians from ‘Pulimurugan’, like Peter Hein, scriptwriter Udhayakrishna, cinematographer Shaji Kumar and music director Gopi Sunder.