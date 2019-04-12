Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi join hands for a mystery thriller

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan will join hands with Emraan Hashmi for a mystery thriller. The film will be the first collaboration between Bachchan and Hashmi. the film will be released on February 21, 2020.
T 3139-
A long standing commitment, now being fulfilled .. finally, to be a part of @anandpandit63's next production, starring @emraanhashmi and directed by #RumiJaffery. Releasing on 21st February 2020.@apmpictures #APMP
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 11, 2019
Super Excited to share screen space with @srbachchan sir in @anandpandit63's next production venture, directed by #RumiJaffery! Releasing on 21st February 2020.@apmpictures #APMP pic.twitter.com/qi1HqGjCDe
— Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) April 11, 2019
The movie produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited is helmed by writer-director Rumi Jaffrey.
Excited and elated to announce my next production starring @srbachchan and @emraanhashmi, directed by #RumiJaffery! Releasing in cinemas on 21st February 2020.@apmpictures #APMP pic.twitter.com/YjlaDjGbPV
— Anand Pandit (@anandpandit63) April 11, 2019
