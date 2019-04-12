CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi join hands for a mystery thriller

Apr 12, 2019, 12:36 am IST
Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan will join hands with Emraan Hashmi for a mystery thriller. The film will be the first collaboration between Bachchan and Hashmi. the film will be released on February 21, 2020.

The movie produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited is helmed by writer-director Rumi Jaffrey.

