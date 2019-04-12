KeralaLatest News

Filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Facebook post goes viral

Apr 12, 2019
A recent social media post of award-winning Malayalam filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has gone viral. Sasidharan on his Facebook page has shared a post in which he severely criticises the BJP-led NDA government. Sasidharan who claims that was a BJP activist in his early life describes why he quit the party and also claims in this election we are not voting to elect a government but are electing our future.

Read his full FB post:

??????????? ?????????? ?????? ?????????????? ??????? ??? ???? ???????? ???????? ??? ????????????? ??????????????????…

Gepostet von Sanal Kumar Sasidharan am Donnerstag, 11. April 2019

